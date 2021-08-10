Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 8,978 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

