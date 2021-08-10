Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock’s previous close.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.79.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

