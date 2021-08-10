Sun (New) (SUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.48 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $121.05 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015130 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

