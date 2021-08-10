SUN (old) 1-Day Volume Tops $22.37 Million (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001923 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00054743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00157122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015366 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

