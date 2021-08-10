SUN (old) (SUN) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001795 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00160282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015274 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.