Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.64.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $656,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,777,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

