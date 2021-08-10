Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.08 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

