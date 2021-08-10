Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 235,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,192. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

