SuperFarm Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $81.64 million and $45.56 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008872 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

