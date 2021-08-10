SuperFarm Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $84.21 million and $83.11 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00008922 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000797 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

