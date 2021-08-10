SureRemit Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $17,361.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00163243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.45 or 0.00146757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,138.88 or 0.99694506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00817397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.