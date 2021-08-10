sUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $219.76 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.74 or 0.00853852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00108003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00041665 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 218,888,280 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

