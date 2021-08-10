SushiSwap Price Hits $11.00 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.00 or 0.00024125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $412.87 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,950,208 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

