SushiSwap Price Tops $10.21 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $10.21 or 0.00022500 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $361.26 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00855797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00106366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00040098 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,907,432 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

