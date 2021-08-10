suterusu (SUTER) Price Up 64.1% This Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.50 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.48 or 0.00863170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00109134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00154007 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

