SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Gap Down to $587.02

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $587.02, but opened at $564.00. SVB Financial Group shares last traded at $569.03, with a volume of 7,522 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 25,716 shares worth $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.