SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $395,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,181. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $566.15. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total value of $70,084.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

