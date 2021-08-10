SVB Leerink Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $220.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $208.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.71.

SWAV opened at $189.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.55. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $440,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,464,775 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

