SwiftCash (SWIFT) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SwiftCash has a market cap of $210,652.88 and $7.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 184,847,179 coins and its circulating supply is 184,126,747 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.