Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $22.76 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00160381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,826,404 coins. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

