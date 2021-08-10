Switch Reaches One Day Volume of $88,284.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Switch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Switch has a market cap of $181,386.58 and approximately $88,284.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00332360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.00988344 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Switch

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

