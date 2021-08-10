SYNC Network Price Hits $0.0453 on Top Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $66,137.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00390627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003363 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.17 or 0.01081535 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,633,273 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,408 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

