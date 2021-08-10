SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and $16,453.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00384195 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003180 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.01100964 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,613,761 coins and its circulating supply is 118,730,896 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

