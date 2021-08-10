Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

