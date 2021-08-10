Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,271 shares.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,585,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $737.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.55.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

