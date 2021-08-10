Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 15,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $46,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

SYPR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 65,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,576. The company has a market cap of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of 319.00 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

