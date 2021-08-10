Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS.

Sysco stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of -155.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

