Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sysco also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.33-3.53 EPS.

Shares of SYY traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. 74,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -155.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

