Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $10.00, $62.56, $7.20 and $4.92.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041300 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

