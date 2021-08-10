Talanx (ETR:TLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.16

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €37.16 ($43.72) and last traded at €37.36 ($43.95), with a volume of 70445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.16 ($43.72).

TLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Talanx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on Talanx in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

