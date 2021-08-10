Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.520-$1.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SKT opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

