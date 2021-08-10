Tap Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $398,558.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.71 or 0.00847571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00107437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00041451 BTC.

XTP is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

