Tapmydata (TAP) Trading 36% Higher Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $946,510.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00389719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00012626 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $493.75 or 0.01084605 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,063,147 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.