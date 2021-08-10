Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $262.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.25 and a fifty-two week high of $263.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.