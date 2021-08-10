Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann Sells 3,129 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

