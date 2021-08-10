Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 205 at Barclays

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 193 ($2.52).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 174.20 ($2.28). The stock had a trading volume of 7,099,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.