TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of TCG BDC worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TCG BDC in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $746.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.