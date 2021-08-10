TE-FOOD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $325,734.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $325,734.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

