Telcoin Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $968.41 million and approximately $10.63 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.08 or 0.00850762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00107974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00159781 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

