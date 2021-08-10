Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Telos has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and approximately $497,518.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

