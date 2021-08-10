TELUS (T) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TELUS (TSE: T) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

8/3/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$24.00 to C$27.00.

7/26/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$27.62 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – TELUS had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/22/2021 – TELUS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.36. 1,471,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of C$22.50 and a 12-month high of C$28.47.

Get TELUS Co alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2482388 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 131.96%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.