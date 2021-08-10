TEMCO One Day Trading Volume Tops $265,193.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $16.34 million and $265,193.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00158734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.00147193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,346.83 or 1.00001590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.21 or 0.00816416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

