TENT Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. TENT has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $71,539.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TENT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00290199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00129679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,763,120 coins and its circulating supply is 37,686,028 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

