TERA Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $107,305.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00164458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00149770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,522.53 or 0.99725544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.42 or 0.00826799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

