Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Position Lessened by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Terminix Global worth $18,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $74,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth $70,325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at about $63,163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,515,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terminix Global by 40.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,038,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,857,000 after buying an additional 880,554 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NYSE TMX traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. 1,288,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,569. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

