Ternoa Achieves Market Cap of $16.07 Million (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Ternoa has a total market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $630,604.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00161129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00147478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.18 or 0.99698350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00820672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using US dollars.

