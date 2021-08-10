Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0283

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $649,837.30 and approximately $234.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,532.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.38 or 0.01309782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00340147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000161 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

