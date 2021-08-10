Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $665,191.19 and $139.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,364.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.01291818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00344503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.