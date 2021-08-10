TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,095.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 38.7% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $280,122.46 and $57,095.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

