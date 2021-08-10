TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.39 million and $10,624.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,279,505,128 coins and its circulating supply is 43,278,776,020 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.